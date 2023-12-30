Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Decreases By 20.0%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TC Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

In other TC Bancshares news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Tillman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

