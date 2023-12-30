Short Interest in The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Rises By 66.7%

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wharf Price Performance

WARFY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Featured Articles

