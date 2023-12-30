Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Decreases By 20.3%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. 189,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

