Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Drops By 20.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

TBLMY stock remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.2738 dividend. This is an increase from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Tiger Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Featured Articles

