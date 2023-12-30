Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Drops By 25.7%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.