Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Drops By 25.7%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towa Pharmaceutical
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.