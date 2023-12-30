Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Expands By 373.7%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 373.7% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VEEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. 79,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

