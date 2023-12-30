Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Rises By 479.1%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.05.
About Venture
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.