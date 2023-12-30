Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 24.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,238. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.52. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
