Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 24.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,238. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.52. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

About Viemed Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 1,428,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 470,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 388,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 323,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

