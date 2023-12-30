Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Expands By 785.7%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VIEWW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,068. View has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
