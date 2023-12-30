Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Declines By 31.3%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %
WonderFi Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. WonderFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
