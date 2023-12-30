Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 78.9%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
WOLWF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.