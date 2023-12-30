Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 78.9%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

WOLWF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Woolworths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.