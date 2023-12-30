SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SIF stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
