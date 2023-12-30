SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.