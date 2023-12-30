Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $350.91. 1,233,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.