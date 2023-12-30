Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL remained flat at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

