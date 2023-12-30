Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,568. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

