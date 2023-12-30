Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,961 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 6,712,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
