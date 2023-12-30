Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

