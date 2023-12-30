Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.