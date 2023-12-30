Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 1,112,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

