SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get SiTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SiTime by 31.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $122.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. SiTime has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.