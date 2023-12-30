Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SKWD stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

