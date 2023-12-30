SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 1,700 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $17,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

SKYT stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

