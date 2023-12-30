Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRRTF
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.6 %
Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Featured Stories
