Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRRTF

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 16,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.