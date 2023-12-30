Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as low as C$0.72. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 351,361 shares trading hands.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

