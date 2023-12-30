Slow Capital Inc. Buys 2,419 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.