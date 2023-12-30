Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

