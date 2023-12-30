Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

