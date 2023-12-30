Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 365,884 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPEM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $308.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

