Slow Capital Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

