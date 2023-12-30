SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.57 and last traded at C$15.57. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

SM Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.20.

SM Investments Company Profile

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. It operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.

