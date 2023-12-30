SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €58.65 ($64.45) and last traded at €58.80 ($64.62). 67,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.40 ($65.27).

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.31. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

