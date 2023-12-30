SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.37

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 51106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

