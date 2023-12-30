Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Solid Power Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Solid Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 37,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,023. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About Solid Power
