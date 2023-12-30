Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 185,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 129,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of C$12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

