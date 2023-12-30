SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Trading 11.9% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SomaLogic Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.