Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.87 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

