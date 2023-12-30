SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Shares Down 3.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 15,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 38,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

