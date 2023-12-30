Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Critical Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26% Bank of the James Financial Group 17.04% 16.67% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southside Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.22 $105.02 million $3.11 10.07 Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 1.24 $8.96 million $1.87 6.53

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

