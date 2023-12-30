S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.