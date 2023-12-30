SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.58. 1,957,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.