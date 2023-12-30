SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Avion Wealth owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 322,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

