SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.