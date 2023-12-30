SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

