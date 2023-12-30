SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

