SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

