SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. 2,510,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,198. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $114.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

