SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $210.37

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.37 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 239.80 ($3.05). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 234.60 ($2.98), with a volume of 586,507 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.99).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Insider Activity at SSP Group
In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.81). In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,589.58). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.81). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,982 shares of company stock worth $1,343,085. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.