SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $210.37

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.37 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 239.80 ($3.05). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 234.60 ($2.98), with a volume of 586,507 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.99).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.81). In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,589.58). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.81). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,982 shares of company stock worth $1,343,085. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.