STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.47

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 115058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.12%.

Insider Activity

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.