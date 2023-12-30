Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Star Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Star Gold Company Profile

Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

