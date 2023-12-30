Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

